Indian exporters will be able to apply online for seeking certificates of origin for exports to Australia from December 29 to enjoy the customs duty benefits under a free agreement finalised between the two countries. The agreement is coming into effect from December 29 this year.

Certificate of origin is a key document required for exports to those countries with which India has trade agreements. An exporter has to submit the certificate at the landing port of the importing country. The document is important to claim duty concessions under free trade agreements. This certificate is essential to prove where the goods come from.

"It is informed that the electronic platform for Certificates of Origin (eCoO) is being expanded to facilitate issuance of preferential certificates of origin for exports to Australia under India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement with effect from 29th December 2022," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a trade notice.

It said on submission and approval of applications online under the trade agreement, the e-CoO system would generate one electronic copy.

"The electronic copy shall bear the image signature of the issuing officer and stamp of the issuing agency. The authenticity of any eCoO may be verified by scanning the QR code on the certificate, or by keying in the certificate number under the 'Verify Certificate' link on https://coo.dgft.gov.in," it added.

The authorised issuing agencies include Export Inspection Council, Marine Products Export Development Authority, Handicrafts Development Commissioner, Central Silk Board and Textile Committee.

