Indian financial sector has miles to go: Chief Economic Advisor

Air India: Why the Maharaja is truly unique
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian on Thursday urged the financial sector — banks and NBFCs — to take the Covid crisis as an opportunity and up its game at the global stage.
Addressing FICCI’s first NBFC Summit, Subramanian said: “It's time now for the financial sector to start saying — ‘we need to be counting in the global scheme of things’. For the fifth largest economy, we cannot be punching so much below the weight in the economy.”
Watch: How quick will India's economic recovery be?
The ratio of private credit to GDP in India is about 50 per cent when the average at the OECD level is about 160 per cent, he observed. “We are one third of this average. In areas like the North-East, the credit to GDP ratio is less than 10 per cent. This simple fact should tell you how much work there is to be done,” he added.
“While we certainly deserve to pat ourselves on the back for the good work, it wouldn't be inappropriate for me to say that for the financial sector in India it is miles to go before we sleep. There is so much to be done.”
Also read: Banks can deploy AI for quality corporate lending, says CEA Subramanian
No country has been able to grow fast without having its financial sector lead the growth, he added.
Subramanian further said that today, of the top 100 banks globally, as many as 18 are Chinese and yet the fifth largest economy, India, has just one there — SBI, at 55th rank.
This statistic, along with the fact that India is at one third of the OECD average on credit ratio, illustrates “how far we have to go”, he added.
He urged the NBFC sector to challenge the commercial banks to take financial inclusion to the bottom of the pyramid. The fact that there are problems of quality in lending is a clear pointer that the use of technology has been sub-optimal, the CEA noted.
Also read: Start-up funding: ‘FDI restrictions of April will only have temporary impact’
"Use of technology can be far higher in the financial sector. We are not doing enough in thinking about data, AI, machine learning. We have just scratched the surface. While use of technology has been there for retail lending, there has not been much technology use in large corporate lending,” he said.
Simple things like tracking related party transactions, data on promoters’ pledge and quality of financial statements can enable one to infer the ability and willingness to repay, said the CEA.
There is a need for NBFCs to push the envelope on these aspects, he said, adding that the financial sector has not been ambitious enough to punch its weight in the economy.
Subramanian advised the boards of financial institutions to keep a careful watch on lending so that ‘zombie lending’ is not encouraged.
He also felt that banks should take advantage of the new netting law and expressed confidence that credit derivatives can now take off to manage credit risk.
Subramanian highlighted that the recent farm sector and manufacturing sector reforms will enable NBFCs in particular to lend in a large way to primary and secondary sectors of the economy. "NBFCs and the financial sector will not be able to avail this opportunity in a stable and sustained manner unless the investment in technology, data and analytics is ramped up to a different level,” he said.
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The aviation sector looks like it is going back in time, to practices that prevailed 100 years ago
Despite its modest specs, it works well for online classes video calls and movies
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
Large client base, prime locations and steady rental collections are positives
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The stock of Indraprastha Gas gained 4 per cent accompanied by above average volume, breaching a key ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...