Indian HNIs prefer investment into equity among all asset class

Despite uncertainty over global economy and the fluctuating markets, equity investments remained the most attractive asset class for Indian ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs)

Knight Frank’s Wealth Report 2020 said that 83 per cent of ultra-high-net-worth-individuals (UHNWIs) in India are planning to increase or maintain their allocations in equities, followed by bonds (77 per cent) and ahead of property (51 per cent).

In 2019, for Indian UHNWIs, equities remained the most preferred asset class in the portfolio with 29 per cent allocation, followed by 21 per cent allocation for bonds and 20 per cent into property investments.

On the other hand, Asian UHNWIs preferred property investments with 28 per cent asset allocation, followed by 21 per cent in equities which is closely followed by 19 per cent allocation in bonds. Whilst 24 per cent of Asia Pacific’s UHNWIs are looking to invest in commercial property domestically, 17 per cent are allocating capital to cross-border purchases in the coming year. Comparatively, 26 per cent of Indian UHNWIs are looking to invest in properties within the country while 15 per cent of them have plans to invest abroad.

Private equity as an investment class saw an upsurge in the allocation from 4 per cent in 2018 to 7 per cent in 2019. Nearly 85 per cent of Indian UHNWIs are expected to increase or maintain their asset allocation in private equity investments.