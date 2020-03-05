Indian HNIs prefer investment into equity among all asset class

Review: TVS iQube electric scooter
Between the flash value of the Aether and the solid credentials of the Chetak, where exactly does the TVS ...
Despite uncertainty over global economy and the fluctuating markets, equity investments remained the most attractive asset class for Indian ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs)
Knight Frank’s Wealth Report 2020 said that 83 per cent of ultra-high-net-worth-individuals (UHNWIs) in India are planning to increase or maintain their allocations in equities, followed by bonds (77 per cent) and ahead of property (51 per cent).
In 2019, for Indian UHNWIs, equities remained the most preferred asset class in the portfolio with 29 per cent allocation, followed by 21 per cent allocation for bonds and 20 per cent into property investments.
On the other hand, Asian UHNWIs preferred property investments with 28 per cent asset allocation, followed by 21 per cent in equities which is closely followed by 19 per cent allocation in bonds. Whilst 24 per cent of Asia Pacific’s UHNWIs are looking to invest in commercial property domestically, 17 per cent are allocating capital to cross-border purchases in the coming year. Comparatively, 26 per cent of Indian UHNWIs are looking to invest in properties within the country while 15 per cent of them have plans to invest abroad.
Private equity as an investment class saw an upsurge in the allocation from 4 per cent in 2018 to 7 per cent in 2019. Nearly 85 per cent of Indian UHNWIs are expected to increase or maintain their asset allocation in private equity investments.
Between the flash value of the Aether and the solid credentials of the Chetak, where exactly does the TVS ...
The audio system offers rich, deep sound for a decent price
Create spectacular video in next to no time
One might think the Chinese company BBK had its hands full managing all its multiple brands and sub-companies.
If you don’t meet your advance tax obligations by March 15, you will be levied an interest on the shortfall
Investors can bargain-hunt for blue-chips and continue with their mutual fund SIPs
Weak revenue growth, reliance on States for revenue and increasing competition are key risks
The fund has a track record of outperformance during market upsides as well as downsides
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...