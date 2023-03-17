Infrastructure, innovation, and deeper global linkages are key transformational drivers for Indian industry in its journey towards India@100, according to captains of industry.

At a panel discussion on ‘Indian Industry@100: Towards Transformation’ at a summit on ‘South India@100: Going Beyond Boundaries’ at CII-SR Annual Regional Meeting on Friday, Sanjiv Bajaj, President, CII & CMD, Bajaj Finserv said there would be a tremendous change in the physical and digital infrastructure by 2047.

In about a decade, innovation would change many processes and operations, Bajaj said, adding that more integration with global economy would call for greater compliance and ethics in industry.

Tip of the iceberg

Suchitra K Ella, Chairperson, CII Southern Region & Co-founder & Managing Director, Bharat Biotech said, “We are now only at the tip of the iceberg and a major transformation happening.”

Apart from innovation in technology, consumer privacy and digital security aspects would of importance, she added.

India@100 will be multidimensional and CII has started working on restructuring CII with younger leadership and gender diversity, Chandrajit Banerjee, Director-General, CII said.

Kamal Bali, Deputy Charman, CII Southern Region & President and Volvo Group India, who moderated the session said India’s story became a keenly debated topic in the world. “India is in the spotlight not only because of its economic performance but also its resilience,” he added.

Apart from greater adoption of digital connectivity and AI, geopolitics factors would also play a key role, Bali said.

