The recent Bar Council of India’s (BCI) move to open up the legal sector to foreign law firms and lawyers has been stoutly opposed by the Indian legal fraternity, with the Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF) demanding annulment of the recent rule change that paved the way for foreign law firms’ entry into the Indian legal market.

In a strongly worded 20-page representation submitted to BCI, SILF President Lalit Bhasin and Associate President Jyoti Sagar have demanded the repeal/suspension of BCI’s March 10 rule change allowing foreign law firms and foreign lawyers to practice diverse international law and international arbitration in India. The foreign law firms and lawyers cannot, however, appear in Indian courts and tribunals for litigation work, nor can they appear before Indian regulators, the BCI had then said.

SILF—a representative body of domestic law firms—has now asked BCI to immediately commence consultation with it and other stakeholders on phase I reforms to be implemented as per the previously agreed chronology, i.e., phase I for domestic reforms, before any foreign lawyers or foreign law firms are “given the privilege to practice any type of law” in India.

Phase I of domestic reforms has to be implemented in an immediate and time-bound manner, SILF has said. SILF has also asked BCI to reject or keep in indefinite abeyance all the applications, if any, received from foreign lawyers or foreign law firms seeking registration in India.

SILF has said there are several concerns regarding the manner and timing of this step (opening up) of BCI. SILF has cautioned in its representation to the BCI, submitted on Friday, that the Rules are not in conformity with the judgment of the Supreme Court of India in March 2018 in the case of BCI versus AK Balaji . In that case, the Supreme Court had held that under the Advocates Act, 1961 (the Act), only advocates enrolled with State bar councils were entitled to practice law—whether Indian law or foreign law—in India. The appropriate sequencing, therefore, should be to first amend the Act to enable the practice of law in India by persons such as foreign lawyers. Absent such enablement in the Act, the rules are open to challenge, SILF has said.

LOSS OF LIVELIHOOD

On the BCI’s clarification of March 19, SILF has noted that it was ostensibly contrary to the rules issued by the BCI and is thus meaningless. This is because Rule 8 of the Rules deems foreign lawyers registered with the BCI as advocates for the purposes of Sections 29, 30, and 33 of the Advocates Act, under which an advocate is entitled to practice Indian law and appear before Indian courts.

Also, since BCI has “abdicated” its regulatory and disciplinary jurisdiction to the home country’s regulator, no disciplinary action can be taken against foreign lawyers and law firms by BCI if they practice Indian law or appear in Indian courts, the SILF has said. “Resultantly, the Indian legal fraternity will suffer grave prejudice, harm, and loss of livelihood”, SILF noted.