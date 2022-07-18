Indian Railways kicks off Iconic Week celebrations of ‘Azadi Ki Rail Gadi aur Stations’

The Ministry of Railways has identified 75 railway stations as freedom stations and 27 trains for spot lighting as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.
“The events of this Iconic Week celebration are focussed both on the railway stations and trains having historical importance,” the Ministry said on Monday, adding that the week-long celebrations will be held from July 18 to July 23.
July 18, 2022
