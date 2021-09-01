Indian Railways register 16.87% growth in freight loading in August

Indian Railways posted a 16.87 per cent growth in freight loading in August 2021 at 110.55 million tonnes compared with the same month last year while freight earning jumped 20.16 per cent at ₹10,866.20 crore.

These numbers are new highs for the Railways in August, according to an official statement.

Major commodities transported include 47.94 mt of coal, 13.53 mt iron ore, 5.77 mt pig iron and finished steel, 6.88 mt food grains, 4.16 mt fertilisers, 3.60 mt mineral oil, 6.3 mt cement and 4.51 mt clinker, the release said.

In July, it handled 112.65 mt of freight which was 18.57 per cent more than in July 2020.