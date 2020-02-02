Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves’ income exempt from tax

Amazon’s Echo Auto review: Alexa goes for a ride
Find out if you’re a likely candidate for this in-car smart addition to the smart speakers line-up
After exempting foreign companies, the Budget has exempted the income of Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd (ISPRL) from taxes on transaction of crude oil stored in the underground caverns it built as country’s strategic stockpile.
In 2017, the government had exempted foreign companies from paying income tax on the sale of oil they store in India’s strategic oil reserves.
According to a budget document, the income of ISPRL will be exempt from taxes on the transaction of crude oil stored in its strategic caverns, provided the company replenishes the removed fuel within three years.
Tax changes on ISPRL will be effective April 1. The then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had in Budget 2017-18 exempted income of a foreign company, which books capacity in the strategic storages, from the sale of leftover stock. Prior to that, exemption from payment of income tax was available only during the duration of the contract a company entered into for hiring the storage caverns.
The Budget also abolished import tax on very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) used by ships to reduce costs for local shipping companies. This relief is in line with exemptions offered to other bunker fuels.
Also, the import tax on calcined petroleum coke, used by aluminium makers to make anodes, will be reduced to 7.5 per cent from 10 per cent earlier. These tax changes took effect from Sunday.
Find out if you’re a likely candidate for this in-car smart addition to the smart speakers line-up
With 10 years remaining to 2030, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on all countries to accelerate ...
It is a community responsibility to keep blood banks full all the time
Earlier this month, the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) convened a stakeholder ...
For taxpayers: A dampener mostly; some relief tooThe proposed new tax regime may not be worth it for many ...
The Sensex and the Nifty breach key supports after a steep fall; near-term outlook bearish
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
SBI (₹302.6)Last week, the stock of SBI declined and breached an important support at ₹310. The price broke ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...