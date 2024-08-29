Tyre exports recouped in the first quarter of FY25 and increased by 17 per cent to ₹6,219 crore. Tyre exports had declined by 14 per cent in the corresponding quarter in the previous year, according to the data just released by the Commerce Ministry.

Arnab Banerjee, Chairman Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA) said that sustained focus on R&D and development of advanced technology products aided by competitive pricing and branding efforts helped Indian tyre manufacturers drive growth in exports despite a challenging environment. Improving demand prospects in key export destinations and expected monetary easing also helped growth, he said.

The rise in exports is a testament to the Indian tyre industry’s enhanced integration with global supply chains. Banerjee added that the country’s globally aligned regulatory environment for tyre manufacturing also augurs well for increasing the addressable market for Indian-manufactured tyres.

In number terms, Passenger Car Radial (PCR) tyres accounted for the largest exported category from India, closely followed by Motorcycle and Farm/Agri tyres in Q1FY25.

Indian-manufactured tyres are being exported to over 170 countries. During Q1FY25, the US was the largest export destination for Indian-manufactured tyres, accounting for a 17 per cent share. Other large export destinations included Brazil, Germany, France, and Italy.

In Q1, motorcycle tyres experienced the highest growth in export volumes, 38 per cent, followed by Truck & Bus Radial (TBR) tyres, 31 per cent.

According to Banerjee, downside risks to Indian tyre exports continue including global supply chain disruptions, geopolitical risks, the West Asia crisis and rising shipping costs. However, the industry is committed to meet the challenge through continued focus on manufacturing sustainable tyres with superior performance. Innovations such as eco-friendly and fuel efficient tyres have particularly resonated with global consumers.

