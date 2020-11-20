IndianOil successfully tests ‘zero-emission e-mobility’

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has successfully conducted a ‘Proof of Concept’ feasibility study on ‘zero-emission electric mobility’ at one of its fuel stations in Bengaluru.

A company statement said that Zero-Emission Electric Mobility is a concept that allows the electric vehicle (EV) to charge using solar power and ensuring zero emissions.

“The EV charging system has been designed by Hygge Energy, a start-up incubated by Tech Mahindra, and has three main features - EVs are charged using solar power, no upgrades are required in grid infrastructure, and grid resilience is improved by the system’s architecture, especially in remote areas,” the statement said.

Commenting on the development, Vigyan Kumar, Executive Director (Retail Sales), IndianOil said, “Given the challenges of grid capacity and reliability amid the uncertainty of EV adoption, we are committed to finding an integrated solution to ensure green power for EV charging at our fuel stations. This innovative solution developed by Hygge Energy, has demonstrated feasibility to address these issues. We will conduct pilot studies at more fuel stations across Bengaluru. This solution is unique as it leverages the existing investment made by us in solarising our fuel stations and gives us a good basis to roll-out our EV charging initiative.”

Hybrid microgrids

The technology enables intelligent electric-vehicle charging using “hybrid microgrids”.

Hybrid microgrids are created by integrating existing grid infrastructure with solar PV batteries, the statement added.