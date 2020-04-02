Indians stranded abroad unlikely to come back before April 15

Indians stuck abroad will have to wait till April 15 or even later to return home in case the lockdown continues, Hardeep Puri, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, and other senior officials of the Ministry told the media in a video conference today.

“The lockdown is till April 15. So, any incoming flight will have to wait till then. Airlines can resume services then (on or after April 15) but on a case to case basis,” Puri said in response to a question on when Indians stuck abroad will be able to come home. Pradeep Kharola, Secretary, Civil Aviation, added that the opening up of international flights could be on a case to case basis after a thorough examination of the situation, including by the ministries of Home and Health.

Air India will operate 18 charter flights to Ireland, Germany, Canada and France to take back foreign nationals. The aircraft will be empty on the return flights.

AI divestment

The Minister hinted at a possible delay in the divestment of Air India. When asked about the divestment process, Puri said, “the government has got other urgent things on its mind than the AI divestment. The process (of Air India divestment) is ongoing, we will revisit it when other pressing issues are resolved.”

The Minister added that while private sector airlines have been and will continue to do relief flights free of charge for the government, these airlines will be allowed to charge private parties for the goods which they carry from Thursday.

Air India officials present at the meeting said that the Maharaja had been allowed to carry consignments from Hong Kong and Shanghai to India.