Indians stranded abroad unlikely to come back before April 15

A Tourer that can take the smooth with the rough and tumble
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
Indians stuck abroad will have to wait till April 15 or even later to return home in case the lockdown continues, Hardeep Puri, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, and other senior officials of the Ministry told the media in a video conference today.
“The lockdown is till April 15. So, any incoming flight will have to wait till then. Airlines can resume services then (on or after April 15) but on a case to case basis,” Puri said in response to a question on when Indians stuck abroad will be able to come home. Pradeep Kharola, Secretary, Civil Aviation, added that the opening up of international flights could be on a case to case basis after a thorough examination of the situation, including by the ministries of Home and Health.
Air India will operate 18 charter flights to Ireland, Germany, Canada and France to take back foreign nationals. The aircraft will be empty on the return flights.
The Minister hinted at a possible delay in the divestment of Air India. When asked about the divestment process, Puri said, “the government has got other urgent things on its mind than the AI divestment. The process (of Air India divestment) is ongoing, we will revisit it when other pressing issues are resolved.”
The Minister added that while private sector airlines have been and will continue to do relief flights free of charge for the government, these airlines will be allowed to charge private parties for the goods which they carry from Thursday.
Air India officials present at the meeting said that the Maharaja had been allowed to carry consignments from Hong Kong and Shanghai to India.
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
It was a triumph of collaboration and planning
Germs shouldn’t reach you via the gadget. Guard it the right way
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
WTO rules restrict India’s ability to build its food stock as the procurement of food grains at MSP is subject ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Nippon Life India Asset Management at current ...
Yes, some still make the cut with relatively good rates, tax breaks and high safety quotient
I am a regular reader of BusinessLine. I will appreciate if you could guide me in the following matter. I am ...
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...