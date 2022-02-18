India’s coal imports likely to be lower by 35-40 million tonnes in 2021-22

The sharp increase in international coal prices, increase in domestic production and a series of measures undertaken by Coal India Ltd (CIL) is likely to bring down country’s coal imports substantially during FY-22. The country’s total import of coal (coking and non-coking) is likely to be lower by around 35-40 million tonnes (mt) in 2021-22. However, imports may witness a surge again in 2022-23, industry experts said.

Import of coal is likely to be close to 180-190 mt in FY-22, as compared with 214.99 mt in FY-21. It is to be noted that the country’s total import during last fiscal (2020-21) came down by around 33.55 mt from 248.54 mt in 2019-20. Imports could increase to close to 250 mt in 2022-23. However, increased renewable penetration for power generation, coal gasification for steel production which substitutes imported coking coal, accelerated commercial mining and higher coal production productivity at CIL can bring down imports in the long term.

Savings of forex

According to Ministry of Coal, the overall import has reduced by nearly 11 per cent to 147.14 mt during April to November 2021 compared to 165.57 mt during the corresponding period of FY 20. This has resulted in significant savings of forex reserves during the current fiscal especially when the coal prices are at a high level in the international market.

Infact, import of coal by domestic coal=based power sector, for blending purpose, reduced by 22 per cent during April –Nov 2021 (from 7.361 mt to 5.733 mt), as per data available in the conference call transcript of Coal India.

There has been a decrease in import of thermal coal till December’21 at 85.062 mt as compared to 105.58 mt same period last year and import of lower grade (substitutable coal i.e. G 9 to G15 ) reduced to the extent of about 40 per cent to close to 44.093 mt till December’21 against 73.165 mt same period last year.

“Whereas, coal imports are down to a nine-year low due to a sharp increase in international prices. This put the onus on CIL to step in with increased supplies to ensure uninterrupted power generation which it did,” CIL said.

Enhanced ACQ

CIL has enhanced the annual contracted quantity (ACQ) for power plants and coastal power plants and has been offering large quantities of domestic coal through various formats of e-auctions to substitute imports during the current fiscal. The company has enhanced ACQ for power plants from 90 per cent of the normative requirement to 100 per cent and for coastal power plants from 70 per cent of the normative requirement to 100 per cent.

“For promoting import substitution, thrust is being made to offer large quantities of domestic coal through various format of e -auctions so that the consumers are not inclined towards import of coal. Around 83.71 mt has been booked during April-December 2021, against 81.45 mt booked same period last year. The additional coal booked by the consumer/traders from the auction windows during the period of April -December 2021 helped to reduce coal import to the extent of 2.26 mt,” CIL said.

The trigger level has been increased from 75 per cent to 80 per cent for FY2021-22 which will be implemented through side agreement for the power plants opting for the same, it added.

According to Atanu Mukherjee, President and Chief Executive Officer, MN Dastur, continued expansion of India’s economy is expected during 2022-24, with annual average GDP growth of 7.4 per cent and this would be fuelled at least partially by coal.

“Coal consumption is likely to increase at an average annual rate of over three per cent, to reach around 1.3 billion tonnes in 2024 according to IEA. There will be some substitution of coal by renewables on power consumption side, but in general increased demand will be met by continuing imports and increased support through commercial mining. Coal imports are therefore likely to increase in the medium term as commercial mining and renewable substitution cannot catch up with the rate of increase in demand,” Mukherjee told BusinessLine.

CIL despatch

Meanwhile, Coal India Ltd (CIL) has clocked marginally higher despatch at around 575 million tonne (mt) as of February 16, as compared with 574.5 mt during whole year 2020-21. The company’s despatch to power plants was up by nearly 23 per cent at 468.4 mt compared to 381 mt corresponding period last year.

“Amid wild fluctuations the total coal-based power generation went up sharply to around 11 per cent in FY’22 till January, against comparable period last year, after a decline during previous two years. To handle such volatility in demand is difficult for a mining company but CIL managed to do so with increased volume supplies,” the company said.

CIL aims to scale up its supplies to the regulated power sector to 548 mt ending 2021-22 as per the projection of Central Electricity Authority, an increase of 103 mt compared to the power sector’s despatch of 445 mt in FY’21. The company’s average despatch to non-power sector is 3.32 lakh tonnes per day so far in the current fiscal which is the normal average. With sufficient coal availability and production looking up, meeting the average despatch of the non-regulated sector will not be an issue, it said.

CIL’s current coal production is at 2.3 mt a day and expected to scale up to 2.6 mt a day and above in the high yielding month of March.