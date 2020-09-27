India’s crude steel output falls over 4 pc to 8.48 MT in August: World Steel Association

From Sherlock to Feluda: What’s in a name, it’s detection all the same
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
India’s crude steel production fell over 4 per cent to 8.478 million tonnes (MT) in August 2020, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).
The country had produced 8.869 MT of crude steel during the same month last year, the global industry body said in its latest report.
However, global steel output has started showing a positive trend, the data showed.
“World crude steel production for 64 countries reporting to the worldsteel was 156.244 MT in August 2020, registering a rise of 0.6 per cent compared to August 2019,” the worldsteel said.
“Due to the ongoing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, many of this month’s figures are estimates that may be revised with next month’s production update,” it added.
Global steel production was at 155.374 MT in August 2019.
China registered a 8.4 per cent year-on-year growth in steel output at 94.845 MT during August 2020 as compared to 87.499 MT in August 2019.
The US produced 5.588 MT of crude steel in August 2020, registering a fall of 24.4 per cent as compared to 7.396 MT output in August 2019.
Japan produced 6.446 MT of crude steel in August 2020, down 20.6 per cent from 8.120 MT a year ago. South Korea’s steel production for the month stood at 5.800 MT, down 1.8 per cent as compared to 5.905 MT in August 2019, the data showed.
Germany produced 2.830 MT of crude steel in August 2020, down 13.4 per cent from August 2019, while Italy produced 0.939 MT of crude steel in the month, up 9.7 per cent from a year ago.
France produced 0.722 MT of crude steel in August 2020, down 31.2 per cent over August 2019. Spain’s steel production for August 2020 stood at 0.696 MT, down 32.5 per cent year-on-year.
“Brazil produced 2.7 MT of crude steel in August 2020, up by 6.5 per cent from August 2019. Turkey’s crude steel production for August 2020 was at 3.2 MT, up 22.9 per cent from August 2019,” worldsteel said.
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition1. Exercise: Staying active and exercising daily, or possibly three to ...
Instead of applause/abuse, doctors want steps to ensure their safety, and that of their families
Biopharma companies’ disclosures will help the public overcome ‘vaccine hesitancy’
Taking loan against financial assets is a better option than going for personal or credit card loans. If you ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but it needs to be seen if the recovery sustains
Benchmarked against the Nifty 100 ESG TRI, the NFO closes on October 5
Diverse hygiene products and lower-priced packs for rural areas are pushing up sales
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...