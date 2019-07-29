India’s crude steel output grows 4% in June: worldsteel

Form and function in gadgets: Here are the new trends
Laptops are getting thinner, shorter, smarter and more powerful. Here’s a look at what’s up and coming
India’s crude steel output rose by 4 per cent to 9.336 million tonne (MT) in June 2019 compared to the year-ago month, according to the World Steel Association.
The country had produced 8.976 MT of crude steel in June 2018, the global steel body said in its report.
Global steel production increased by 4.6 per cent to 158.978 MT in June 2019 compared to 152.002 MT in June 2018, it said.
China’s crude steel production for June 2019 was at 87.533 MT, an increase of 10 per cent compared to 79.585 MT in June 2018.
Japan produced 8.789 MT of crude steel in June 2019 compared to 8.750 MT in June 2018. South Korea’s crude steel production was 5.958 MT in June 2019 as against 6.116 MT in June 2018.
The US produced 7.3 MT of crude steel in June 2019, an increase of 3.1 per cent compared to June 2018.
In the EU, Germany’s production was at 3.4 MT, Italy’s at 2.1 MT, France’s at 1.3 MT while Spain produced 1.2 MT in June this year.
In June, while Brazil and Turkey produced 2.8 MT and 2.7 MT, respectively, the crude steel production in Ukraine was at 1.7 MT the said month.
The World Steel Association (worldsteel) represents steel producers, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes. As many as 64 major steel producing countries report data to the body which represents around 85 per cent of global steel production.
Laptops are getting thinner, shorter, smarter and more powerful. Here’s a look at what’s up and coming
Himachal Pradesh attempts to revive its ancient scripts, like the Tankri lipi
An innovative programme in Kerala’s childcare institutions reunites minors with their parents
The US monetary policy decision could set the trend
Govt assistance of $16 billion criticised as ‘band-aid’ to stem farmers’ losses
The weak price is despite the supply problems in the market leading to deficit
The trend in the Nifty and the Sensex is down. But the 200-DMA will provide support
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...