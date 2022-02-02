India’s daily death toll rises to 1,733 after Kerala reconciles mortality data

India’s daily Covid death toll rose to 1,733 in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am after Kerala reconciled its death numbers to 1,063. On Tuesday, Covid deaths were at 1,192. Meanwhile, the daily Covid infections fell below 1.61 lakh, with the active cases at 16.21 lakh. This is the second consecutive day when the daily infections have fallen below 2 lakh. On Wednesday evening, the daily infections in Maharashtra stood at 18,067 with 79 deaths, while in Kerala the cases were at 52,199 with 29 deaths.

According to experts, Covid deaths are being reported among the unvaccinated and those with comorbid conditions. The Health Ministry, in its recent press conference, had cautioned people with comorbid conditions to be more careful during pandemic as they are more vulnerable. Also, some experts are suggesting that patients with comorbid conditions admitted in ICUs for Covid are being deprived of primary health treatment, due to which deaths are happening. The country conducted 17.42 lakh Covid tests on Monday, taking the total number of tests conducted to 73.24 crore so far. The daily positivity rate in the country was at 9.26 per cent and the weekly positivity rate stood at 14.15 per cent.

Meanwhile, Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at the World Health Organisation, also highlighted the increase in Covid deaths globally in her tweet.

“Deaths have increased significantly this week, reminding us not to become too complacent about COVID19 . Countries need to take well thought through decisions on which public health & social measures to lift and which to retain,” Swaminathan tweeted.

India administered 53.28 lakh vaccine doses till 9:00 pm, aggregating to 167.81 crore inoculations so far. The Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in a written letter to all the States/UTs, urged to speed up the vaccination coverage of second dose amongst 15-18 age group, along with the completion of first dose in remaining beneficiaries.

“Timely completion of Covid vaccination schedule is important to confer full protection of vaccines to the recipients. Hence, it is important that the coverage of second dose amongst adolescents is reviewed daily at your level at State/UT and similar review is undertaken at district level as well,” said Bhushan.