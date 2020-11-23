‘India’s decision to postpone G20 presidency by a year based on consultation with members’

Safeguarding nutrition is priority amidst a public health crisis
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The decision for India to postpone taking over the G20 presidency by a year and host the summit of the high-profile grouping in 2023 instead of 2022 was based on consultations with other member countries and mutual convenience, according to a source close to the development.
“The order of the rotating presidency is decided among Member States on the basis of consultations and mutual convenience. India looks forward to taking forward the G20 agenda in 2023 after the Italian and Indonesian presidencies,” the source told BusinessLine.
Postponing the presidency by a year will also give more time to India to emerge from the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare better for the summit, another source from a think-tank said.
The G20 includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.
Saudi Arabia, which held the presidency of the group in 2020, concluded the two-day virtual G20 summit on Sunday.
In his speech at the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that for inclusive, resilient and sustainable recovery in a post-Covid world, effective global governance is required and reformed multilateralism through improvement in character, governance and processes of multilateral institutions is the need of the hour.
With the changing situation in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Modi said that India has adopted a ‘Self-Reliant India’ initiative. “Following this vision, based on its competence and dependability, India will become an important and reliable pillar of World Economy and Global Supply Chains,” according to an official release.
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The average cost of a data breach in healthcare is $7.3 million, according to IBM’s report
Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com1. Exercise: I am extremely keen on fitness and follow a well-crafted ...
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
Companies reported strong growth in net profits (year-on-year), on the back of cost savings, lower interest ...
Last week, the benchmark indices climbed higher marginally. Stay alert
Low home loan rates, government thrust on affordable housing and projects at prime locations make the ...
Since its inception in February 2011, the fund has delivered a CAGR of 16.9%
The memoir of India’s first woman radio newsreader is a ringside view of the country’s political and social ...
The fear of eating out during the pandemic has been accompanied by a huge demand for home delivery services. A ...
Icons have come and gone, but the writer’s admiration for Netaji hasn’t withered
Let us be realistic about the end of life, says the journalist-turned-politician
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...