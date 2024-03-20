The Indian direct selling industry garnered growth of over 12 per cent clocking a gross industry turnover of ₹21,282 crore in 2022–23, according to estimates released by the Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA).

According to the report, the total sales have increased by ₹2252 crore compared to the year 2021-22 which was partially impacted by the pandemic.

The average growth (CAGR) of the direct selling business in the four years from the year 2019-20 to 2022-23 has remained at 8.3 percent, it added.

Growth trajectory

Vivek Katoch, Chairperson, IDSA, said, “The report showcases an encouraging trend for the direct selling industry in the country. The growth trajectory of the industry has been on a surge over the years. A CAGR of 8.3 per cent is a testament to the fact that direct selling business in the country has made steady growth and is poised to strengthen further in the years to come on the back of a promising regulatory framework by the government for the industry.”

“India has improved its ranking by one step to climb to 11th place in 2022 on the global direct selling map, up from 15th in 2019. We are confident that with the growth exhibited by the latest survey, India will break into the top-5 direct selling markets in the globe much sooner than the earlier estimates,” Katoch added.

Around 86 lakh direct sellers are actively self-employed in the direct selling industry in India, it added.