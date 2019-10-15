Economy

India’s economic growth slowdown is an opportunity for investors: Goyal

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 15, 2019 Published on October 15, 2019

Piyush Goyal, Minister for Commerce and Railways, speaks at the India Energy Forum by CERAWeek in New Delhi, on October 15, 2019   -  Kamal Narang

 

Minister for Commerce and Railways, Piyush Goyal said India's economic growth slowdown is an opportunity for investors to reassess and better deploy resources.

Speaking at the third India Energy Forum by CERAWeek, Goyal said, “The Indian economy is very much aligned within the world economy...I do see the slowdown, but I don’t get unduly perturbed by it. I think It is an opportunity for all of us to reassess capacities, productivity, costs of production. And it has been happening periodically. I had been in the business world before I became a minister for nearly 30 years, and I am yet to see a period where periodically we haven't seen such adjustments.”

Published on October 15, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Air India becomes first airline to use Taxibot on A320 aircraft with passengers on-board