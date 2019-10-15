India’s economic growth slowdown is an opportunity for investors: Goyal

Minister for Commerce and Railways, Piyush Goyal said India's economic growth slowdown is an opportunity for investors to reassess and better deploy resources.

Speaking at the third India Energy Forum by CERAWeek, Goyal said, “The Indian economy is very much aligned within the world economy...I do see the slowdown, but I don’t get unduly perturbed by it. I think It is an opportunity for all of us to reassess capacities, productivity, costs of production. And it has been happening periodically. I had been in the business world before I became a minister for nearly 30 years, and I am yet to see a period where periodically we haven't seen such adjustments.”