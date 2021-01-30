India’s electricity demand reaches new high

On a record-breaking trend as the Indian economy recovers from Covid-19, the country’s electricity demand touched a new high of 189.64 gigawatts on Saturday morning, Union Power Secretary Sanjiv Sahai said in a tweet.

Most recently, the demand had reached a historical peak of 188.45 GW on January 28. “The rate at which we are going, we shall cross 2,00,000 MW very soon,” Union Minister of State for Power RK Singh had tweeted on Thursday.

Earlier, records for peak electricity demand were set on January 22, January 20 this year and December 30 last year.

India’s electricity demand peaks had fallen after a halt in commercial and industrial activity during the Covid-19 lockdown. A rise in household electricity demand was reported as Indians spent most of their time at home, but it wasn’t enough to cover the shortfall in demand due to the absence of business activity.