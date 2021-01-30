India’s electricity demand reaches new high

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
On a record-breaking trend as the Indian economy recovers from Covid-19, the country’s electricity demand touched a new high of 189.64 gigawatts on Saturday morning, Union Power Secretary Sanjiv Sahai said in a tweet.
Most recently, the demand had reached a historical peak of 188.45 GW on January 28. “The rate at which we are going, we shall cross 2,00,000 MW very soon,” Union Minister of State for Power RK Singh had tweeted on Thursday.
Earlier, records for peak electricity demand were set on January 22, January 20 this year and December 30 last year.
India’s electricity demand peaks had fallen after a halt in commercial and industrial activity during the Covid-19 lockdown. A rise in household electricity demand was reported as Indians spent most of their time at home, but it wasn’t enough to cover the shortfall in demand due to the absence of business activity.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Insurance policies with OPD benefit cover this practice
Investors can consider buying silver futures which is projected to touch ₹75,000 in short term
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
The birds, locally known as the Garuda, help farmers by killing rats and other farm pests
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...