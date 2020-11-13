India’s exports dip 5.12 per cent in October

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
India’s exports fell 5.12 per cent to $24.89 billion in October, after recording positive growth in September, on account of drop in shipments of petroleum products, gems and jewellery, leather and engineering goods, according to government data released on Friday.
Trade deficit in October narrowed to $8.71 billion as against $11.75 billion in the corresponding month a year ago.
Imports also fell 11.53 per cent to $33.6 billion (year-on-year) in October 2020.
Major export commodities that recorded negative growth in October included petroleum products (52 per cent), cashew (21.57 per cent), gems and jewellery (21.27 per cent), leather (16.67 per cent), man-made yarn/fabrics/made-ups (12.8 per cent), electronic goods (9.4 per cent), coffee (9.2 per cent), marine products (8 per cent) and engineering goods (3.75 per cent).
During April-October 2020, exports declined 19.02 per cent to $150.14 billion, while imports fell 36.28 per cent to $182.29 billion over the same period a year ago.
Oil imports dipped 38.52 per cent to $5.98 billion in October. During April-October, oil imports declined 49.5 per cent to $37.84 billion, the data showed.
After contracting for six straight months, India’s exports had risen 5.99 per cent to $27.58 billion in September.
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Pay heed to a few key details before you use your credit card to pay in instalments
As Covid situation eases further, there’s a surge of confidence in the hospitality industry, says CMD Ramesh ...
I am a regular reader of BusinessLine. I would like to know: I) If a son-in-law gives a two-bedroom flat to ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Bharat Dynamics (BDL) at current levels.
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...