India's exports dipped in February for the third consecutive month by 8.8 per cent to $33.88 billion against $37.15 billion in the same month last year, according to the data released by the commerce ministry on Wednesday.

Imports also declined by 8.21 per cent to $51.31 billion as against $55.9 billion recorded in the corresponding month last year.

The country's trade deficit narrowed to $17.43 billion in February.

During April-February this fiscal, however, the country's overall merchandise exports rose by 7.5 per cent to $405.94 billion.

Imports during the period increased by 18.82 per cent to $653.47 billion.

