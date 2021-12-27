Economy

India’s exports rise 36.2% to $23.82 billion in December 1-21

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 27, 2021

Exports for April-November 2021 rise 51.34% to $263.57 billion

India’s exports increased 36.2 per cent to $23.82 billion during December 1-21 (year-on-year), according to preliminary data of the Commerce Ministry.

In the third week of December 2021, exports increased 20.83 per cent to $7.36 billion, indicating a deceleration in growth.

Exports, excluding petroleum, oil and lubricants, increased by 28.08 per cent in the first three weeks of December, per the data.

Exports of goods for the period April-November 2021 increased 51.34 per cent to $263.57 billion over the same period last year.

The Commerce & Industry Ministry has set an export target of $400 billion for 2021-22. Last fiscal, exports were valued at $290 billion.

Published on December 27, 2021

