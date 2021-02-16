India’s exports to US decline 11.3% in 2020, register record growth in December

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
India’s exports to the US — the country’s largest outbound destination for goods — suffered a blow due to the Covid-19 pandemic in calendar year 2020 with outbound shipments declining 11.3 per cent to $51.13 billion compared with 2019. But things are on a mend as December exports have posted a rise of 14.2 per cent (year-on-year) to $4.89 billion, as per government figures.
Imports from the US in January-December 2020 posted a sharper decline of 20.1 per cent to $27.39 billion, which increased India’s trade surplus by 1.4 per cent to $23.79 billion.
“In December 2020, Indian exports to the US registered the largest monthly year-on-year increase with 14.2 per cent growth. December also marked the fourth consecutive month of positive growth, indicating a strong recovery in trade,” according to monthly commercial report for December by the Embassy of India in Washington DC.
The export items which posted sharp increases in December 2020 include art of stone, plaster, cement, asbestos; food industry residues; oil seeds, miscellaneous grains, seeds; wadding, felt, twine and ropes; toys, games and sport equipment; ceramic products, and products of animal origin.
Indian exporters, too, have reported an increase in enquiries and demand from the major markets of the US and the EU, which has given them hope for the future after suffering months of battering due to a decline in global demand.
According to a recent assessment done by the Engineering Export Promotion Council, which has 60 per cent of its members from the MSME sector, the past few months have shown a robust recovery in the external demand from the major markets of the US and Europe.
“Unlike what has been observed in previous months, Indian exports, showing strong growth in December 2020, are not replacing existing market shares in the US as there was commensurate increase shown in the imports of these products from the rest of the world,” the Indian Embassy report observed.
The Indian exports to the US which registered significant decline in December 2020 include lead and articles, apparel and accessories, footwear, explosives, and railways and tramways equipment.
In the top 10 product groups where Indian exports saw a significant decline, the US saw a decline in global imports in nine of the same product groups, indicating that India underperformed due to a significant decline in US demand, the report stated.
India’s overall exports in April-January 2020-21 declined 13.58 per cent (year-on-year) to $228.25 billion while its exports in January 2021 increased 6.16 per cent to $27.45 billion compared with the same month last year, as per figures recently released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
A new play recreates the extraordinary life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt
In 2011, during their 36th annual conference, Unesco delegates decided that World Radio Day will be celebrated ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...