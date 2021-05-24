India’s FDI jumps 10% in FY21 to touch highest level of $81.72 bn

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
India’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflow increased 10 per cent in 2020-21 (year-on-year) to touch the highest ever level of $81.72 billion with Singapore, the US and Mauritius topping the list of investor countries.
FDI equity inflow grew by 19 per cent in 2020-21 to $59.64 billion compared to the previous fiscal, according to an official release issued by the Commerce & Industry Ministry on Monday.
“Measures taken by the government on the fronts of the FDI policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business have resulted in increased FDI inflows into the country. The following trends in India’s FDI are an endorsement of its status as a preferred investment destination amongst global investors,” the release said. Total FDI includes equity, reinvested earnings and other capital.
In 2019-20, FDI inflows posted a higher growth of 20 per cent to $74.39 billion as most of the year was free from the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Also read: Government notifies final rules for 74% foreign investment in insurance sector
Singapore, which was the top investing country in 2020-21, accounted for 29 per cent of the total FDI inflow into India, followed by the US with 23 per cent share and Mauritius with 9 per cent share.
Gujarat was the top FDI recipient State during the fiscal with 37 per cent share of the total FDI equity inflows followed by Maharashtra with 27 per cent and Karnataka with 13 per cent, as per the release.
Computer software & hardware was the top sector during the fiscal attracting about 44 per cent of the total FDI equity inflow followed by construction (infrastructure) activities accounting for 13 per cent and services sector attracting 8 per cent of the inflows.
Gujarat attracted the bulk of FDI (78 per cent) that came into the computer, software & hardware sector followed by Karnataka (9 per cent) and Delhi (5 per cent) in 2020-21.
Also read: Don’t tinker with FDI e-comm rules
Major sectors such as construction activities, computer, software & hardware, rubber goods, retail trading, drugs & pharmaceuticals and electrical equipment recorded more than 100 per cent jump in equity during 2020-21 as compared to the previous year.
Of the top ten investor countries, Saudi Arabia recorded the highest percentage increase in FDI flow to $2.81 billion in 2020-21 in comparison to $89.93 million reported in the previous financial year.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On his 80th birthday, an ode to an enigma who will continue to surprise, console, cajole and taunt us
On this day in 1906, the Wright Brothers were granted US patent number 821,393 for their ‘Flying-Machine’.
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...