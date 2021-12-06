India’s fertiliser subsidy set to rise by 62% in current financial year: Crisil

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
India is likely to witness an unprecedented jump in the Central government’s fertiliser subsidy on the back of swift rise in prices of raw materials and global natural gas. According to ratings agency Crisil, the government’s fertiliser subsidy bill is likely to be higher by ₹50,000 crore to touch the total outgo of ₹130,000 crore this financial year compared to last year’s ₹79,530 crore. This would be despite the sales volume of fertilisers declining by 10 per cent on-year, Crisil said.
Fertiliser subsidy may touch ₹1.5-lakh cr in FY22
According to Crisil, to encourage farmers to use fertilisers for better crop yield, the government keeps their retail sales price (RSP) significantly lower than the market rate, and reimburses the difference to manufacturers through subsidy payments.
Sowing hope: Fertiliser companies’ stocks gain on subsidy hike buzz
However, for long, government provisioning for such subsidy payments has been inadequate, which led to regular build-up of arrears that posed a challenge to the sector. But last fiscal, the government cleared the arrears through an additional disbursement of ₹62,638 crore.
Nitesh Jain, Director, Crisil Ratings, said, “The government has been proactive, given the strategic importance of the fertiliser sector. It has already announced an additional subsidy of ₹21,328 crore (₹14,775 crore in May 2021 and ₹6,553 crore in October 2021) for non-urea fertilisers. Despite this, there will likely be a shortfall of ₹30,000 crore, largely for urea.”
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...