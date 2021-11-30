India’s GDP growth at 8.4 per cent in July-Sept this fiscal

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
India's economic growth slowed to 8.4 per cent in the second quarter of 2021-22, mainly due to waning low base effect, official data showed on Tuesday.
The GDP growth in April-June quarter this fiscal stood at 20.1 per cent. The Indian economy had contracted by 24.4 per cent in April-June last year.
The gross domestic product (GDP) had contracted by 7.4 per cent in the corresponding July-September quarter of 2020-21, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).
GST collections indicate economic revival
GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in April-September 2021-22 (H1 2021-22) is estimated at ₹68.11 lakh crore as against ₹59.92 lakh crore during the corresponding period of previous year, showing a growth of 13.7 per cent in H1 2021-22 as against a contraction of 15.9 per cent during the same period last year, it stated.
GDP growth rate for FY22 could be in 9.3-9.6% range: SBI Ecowrap
The government had imposed a nationwide lockdown at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
China has recorded a growth of 4.9 per cent in the July-September period of 2021.
