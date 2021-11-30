Economy

India’s GDP growth at 8.4 per cent in July-Sept this fiscal

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 30, 2021

The economic growth slowed in the second quarter of 2021-22, mainly due to waning low base effect

India's economic growth slowed to 8.4 per cent in the second quarter of 2021-22, mainly due to waning low base effect, official data showed on Tuesday.

The GDP growth in April-June quarter this fiscal stood at 20.1 per cent. The Indian economy had contracted by 24.4 per cent in April-June last year.

The gross domestic product (GDP) had contracted by 7.4 per cent in the corresponding July-September quarter of 2020-21, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

GST collections indicate economic revival

GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in April-September 2021-22 (H1 2021-22) is estimated at ₹68.11 lakh crore as against ₹59.92 lakh crore during the corresponding period of previous year, showing a growth of 13.7 per cent in H1 2021-22 as against a contraction of 15.9 per cent during the same period last year, it stated.

GDP growth rate for FY22 could be in 9.3-9.6% range: SBI Ecowrap

The government had imposed a nationwide lockdown at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

China has recorded a growth of 4.9 per cent in the July-September period of 2021.

Published on November 30, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

economy (general)
gdp
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like