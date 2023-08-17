(representative image)

Standard Chartered, a leading global bank and wealth management service provider, expects a structural bull run in the equity markets backed by high rate of economic growth, sustainable corporate profit cycle, well-managed inflation, fiscal consolidation and quality spending by the government.

India’s corporate profit share of GDP has recovered closer to pre-pandemic levels with NSE-500 companies profit to GDP touching 4.1 per cent.

The benchmark Nifty index EPS grew at an average 20 per cent between FY21 and FY23 and is expected to grow further 19 per cent and 17 per cent in FY24 and FY25 on the back of corporate profit growth, said the report.

Earnings growth

Healthy corporate balance sheets and strong financial sector health would ensure more sustainable earnings growth and a stable rupee will ensure profitability remains unaffected by foreign exchange risks.

A sustained corporate earnings growth cycle driven by increased formalisation, improving capacity utilisation and efficiency gains from technological advancements will also play a key role in boosting corporate profits.

The domestic financial inclusion has ensured that domestic flows are sustained and the reliance on foreign investor inflows are minimised, it said.

Displaying resilience

Last year, India’s private markets demonstrated resilience attracting investments of $62 billion despite global headwinds. India’s share of PE-VC investments in Asia-Pacific has also risen to about 20 per cent from 15 per cent a few years ago.

“Indian assets present a multi-year structural opportunity as the economy transitions to an upper middle-income economy,” said the report.

The PLI schemes are expected to lead to investments of $58 billion over the next five years across 660 entities backed by an additional $33 billion in government incentives over the next five-six years.

On an average, companies could receive about 7.2 per cent of incremental revenue annually as incentives over the next five years. Overall, PLIs not only have the potential to generate incremental revenue, but also the ability to boost job creation and support domestic consumption, which remains the largest contributor to GDP growth.

Private capex revived

“We are seeing initial signs of a revival in private capex, driven by deleveraged corporate balance sheets and improved bank lending to investments amid a broad-based pick-up in capacity utilisation,” it said.

A sustained recovery in private capex would more than offset the government’s slower capex growth as the government sticks to its fiscal consolidation path (fiscal deficit to fall from 5.9 per cent of GDP in FY24 to below 4.5 per cent by FY26).

Decade-long investments in digital infrastructure will change the way Indians invest, spend, lend, and make payments over the coming decade, leading to efficiency gains. It has aided growth of new private sector companies and start-ups in the financial sector and has the potential to deepen financial inclusion through ease of access to banking, credit, and financial assets, it said.