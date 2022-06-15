India’s goods exports in May rise 20.55 per cent to $38.94 bn

India’s goods exports in May this year grew by 20.55 per cent (year-on-year) to $38.94 billion driven by petroleum products, engineering goods, electronics, readymade garments and chemicals, as per quick estimates released by Commerce Ministry on Wednesday.

Trade deficit widens due to oil imports

Trade deficit, however, increased a whopping 272 per cent to $24.29 billion in May 2022 even as imports surged 62.83 per cent to $63.22 billion with oil import bill doubling to $19.19 billion, the figures revealed.

Non-petroleum and non-gems & jewellery exports in May grew 13.1 per cent to $27.16 billion indicating growth in exports across sectors.

Import of non-petroleum and non-gems & jewellery (gold, silver & precious metals) posted a growth of 31.66 per cent in May 2022 to $ 34.79 billion.

Goods exports in April-May 2022 increased 24.86 per cent to $78.72 billion. Import of goods in the first two months of the on-going fiscal increased 45.42 per cent to $123.41 billion. Trade deficit in April-May 2022, at $44.69 billion, was double that of the same period last year.