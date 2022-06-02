hamburger

India’s goods exports rise 15.46% to $37.29 b in May

BL New Delhi Bureau | Updated on: Jun 02, 2022

Trade deficit widens to $23.3 b as imports increase 56.14% to $60.62 b

India’s goods exports in May increased 15.46 per cent to $37.29 billion (year-on-year) driven by petroleum products, electronic goods and readymade garments, according to preliminary trade data released by the Commerce Department on Thursday.

The country’s trade deficit more than trebled to $23.3 billion in May, compared to a trade deficit of $6.53 billion in May 2021, as imports during the month spiked 56.14 per cent to $60.62 billion.

The increase in imports was fuelled by a sharp rise in inflow of petroleum products, gold, electronic goods and coal.

Non-petroleum exports increased 8.13 per cent to $29.18 billion indicating an increase in exports beyond petroleum items.

Value of non-petroleum imports at $42.48 billion was 44.7 per cent higher over the same month last year.

India’s goods export in April-May 2022-23 increased 22.26 per cent to $77.08 billion while imports in the first two months increased 42.35 per cent to $120.81 billion. Trade deficit for the period doubled to $43.73 billion.

The country’s exports touched a record high of $419.65 billion (growing over 40 per cent) in 2021-22, as the world bounced back from the Covid-19 induced slowdown. The Commerce Department has not yet set an export target for the current fiscal due to an uncertain environment created by the Russian-Ukraine conflict.

“In the short and medium term there are fears of demand slowdown in advanced economies which could potentially dent the ongoing momentum,” said Mahesh Desai, Chairman, EEPC India.

Published on June 02, 2022
