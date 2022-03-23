India’s goods exports touch new peak of $400 billion in FY22

India’s goods exports have met the $400 billion target set for 2021-22, nine days ahead of schedule, touching a new peak, fuelled by increases in sectors such as engineering goods, petroleum products, garments and textiles, and chemicals.

“India set an ambitious target of $400 billion of goods exports and achieves this target for the first time ever. I congratulate our farmers, weavers, MSMEs, manufacturers, exporters for this success.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Wednesday morning.. This is a key milestone in our ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ journey, he added.

"India set an ambitious target of $400 Billion of goods exports & achieves this target for the first time ever. I congratulate our farmers, weavers, MSMEs, manufacturers, exporters for this success.

This is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbhar Bharat journey. #LocalGoesGlobal



India’s $400 billion milestone in exports, which was reached nine days ahead of schedule, translates into a 37 per cent increase over exports worth $292 billion in 2020-21. Fiscal 2020-21 was a grim year for exporters due to fall in global demand and disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Indian exporters had hit the previous peak of $330 billion of exports in 2018-19 after a long and arduous struggle of five years to surpass the 2013-14 export figures of $314 billion.

According to the PM’s tweet, the factors contributing to export growth included following ‘whole of government’ approach with closer interaction at the level of States and districts, actively engaging export promotion councils, industry associations and other stakeholders and closer engagement with exporters and faster resolution of issues.