India’s natural gas consumption to grow at 8 per cent y-o-y in 2022, says IEA

India’s natural gas consumption is expected to grow by eight per cent year-on-year to around 34,949 million standard cubic meters (MSCM) in the current calendar year aided by expanding infrastructure, strong GDP growth projections, and supportive government policy. In the 2021 calendar year (CY), the country’s natural gas demand stood at 32,360 MSCM.

According to the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) gas market report for Q1 2022, the country’s demand for natural gas is likely to have grown by 5 per cent on an annual basis in 2021.

This was led by the city gas distribution (CGD) segment, where a strong recovery from 2020 lockdowns and the continuing rollout of distribution networks (despite Covid-related delays) boosted demand by 40 per cent y-o-y in the January-November 2021 period.

This was partly offset by declining demand in the refining and petrochemical sectors, where some operators switched from gas to liquid fuels in response to surging LNG prices, and in power generation, where gas burn fell with the rising price of LNG from mid-2021.

Gas use in the fertiliser sector was up by 7 per cent y-o-y as India’s last naphtha-based urea plants converted to natural gas feedstock in late 2020 and in 2021 after being connected to India’s gas grid, the agency added.

“In 2022, demand growth is expected to accelerate to nearly 8 per cent on the back of strong GDP growth, expanding infrastructure, rising domestic production (which comes at a lower cost than imported LNG) and a supportive policy environment. However, high LNG prices could present continuing headwinds to India’s gas demand recovery in 2022,” IEA projected.

On liquified natural gas (LNG) imports, IEA said that India’s LNG imports declined by 11 per cent y-o-y in 2021 at 24.3 MSCM. However, the agency expects the in-bound shipments are projected to return to the 2020 (CY) levels after a temporary dip in 2021, and register a 12 per cent increase in 2022 to hit 27.22 MSCM.

Importing markets

The year 2021 ended with all-time high natural gas prices in the main importing markets in Europe and in Asia, IEA said, adding that the rise can be attributed to a combination of demand growth and lower-than-expected supply leading to an extremely tight gas market situation that prevailed throughout the final months of 2021.

This was especially the case in Europe, where limited Russian pipeline supply flexibility and below average underground storage inventory levels prompted additional anxiety from the start of the heating season.

“Asian LNG spot prices followed a similar price trajectory to the European hubs, amid strong competition for LNG cargoes. Annual average LNG spot prices rose more than fourfold to $18 per MBtu – again, the highest in our records,” IEA pointed out.

Tighter market fundamentals propelled Asian spot prices to all-time highs in Q4, soaring to an average of over $35 per MBtu. Oil-indexed LNG prices rose by 25 per cent y-o-y and averaged at an estimated $10 per MBtu during 2021. Oil-indexed prices traded at a marked discount compared to spot LNG for the first time since 2009, it added.