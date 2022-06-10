India’s outward FDI shrinks in May

Outward foreign direct investment (OFDI) by India Inc has come down sharply in the month of May to $803.32 million, a decline of about 78 per cent month-on-month (MoM) and 89 per cent year-on-year (YoY), amid slowdown in the global economy due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Total financial commitment by way of OFDI (via equity, loan and guarantee issued) by Indian companies aggregated to $3.583 billion in April 2022 and $7.120 billion in May 2021.

In May 2022, OFDI via equity and loans declined to $315 milion ($554 million in April 2022) and $175 million ($775 million), respectively. OFDI under guarantee issued was sharply down at $313 million ($2.255 billion).

According to UNCTAD’s World Investment Report, the fallout of the war in Ukraine with the triple food, fuel and finance crises, along with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and climate disruption, are adding to the stress, particularly in developing countries.

“Global growth estimates for the year are already down by a full percentage point. There is significant risk that the momentum for recovery in international investment will stall prematurely, hampering efforts to boost finance for sustainable development,” the report said.

RBI, in its latest annual report, said that higher outward FDI from India during FY22 was mainly towards destinations such as Singapore, the US, the UK, Mauritius, the Netherlands and the Philippines.

Financial, insurance and business services, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and restaurants and hotels were the major sectors attracting India’s overseas direct investment during the year.