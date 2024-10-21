High-frequency indicators have pointed to a slowdown in the second quarter of 2024-25, with the Indian economy experiencing a temporary dip in momentum, according to the State of the Economy article published in the latest Reserve Bank of India bulletin. This deceleration is partly attributed to idiosyncratic factors, such as unusually heavy rains in August and September. Despite these short-term challenges, India’s overall growth outlook remains strong, driven by robust domestic factors and a promising revival in demand, especially with the upcoming festive season.

“Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, India’s growth outlook remains strong, fueled by robust domestic factors. However, some high-frequency indicators showed a slowdown in the second quarter of 2024-25, partly due to unusual factors like heavy rainfall in August and September,” the bulletin said.

Biz optimism

Private investment is showing encouraging signs, as lead indicators reflect growing business optimism. Consumption spending is also expected to pick up pace as festival demand increases, with rural demand benefiting from an improved agricultural outlook. Despite inflation surging in September due to a statistical base effect and rising food prices, aggregate demand is projected to recover, further fuelled by rising consumer confidence, the bulletin said.

Global landscape

The global economic landscape, however, remains uncertain, with geopolitical tensions in West Asia and rising commodity prices, especially crude oil and metals, posing risks for net importers like India. The course of global monetary policy will need to account for both inflationary pressures and growth risks stemming from these developments.

Domestically, private investment is set to rise in response to increased consumption demand, and the financial sector, backed by healthy balance sheets, is ready to support productive investments. The government’s continued emphasis on capital expenditure also adds strength to the investment outlook.

In terms of supply, the above-normal rainfall during the monsoon season has brightened the prospects for the kharif crop, although there remains a risk of excessive rainfall damaging standing crops. The strong monsoon also bodes well for reservoir storage and the rabi season outlook.

Indian equity markets have seen new peaks this year, bolstered by strong macroeconomic fundamentals. However, concerns over stretched valuations and geopolitical uncertainty have led to some market pullback. Nevertheless, the primary market issuance pipeline remains robust, and the external sector is supported by high foreign exchange reserves.

Digital payments are expected to see a significant boost with the festive season, particularly in smaller towns and cities, highlighting the potential for widespread digital adoption across India. Despite current challenges, India’s growth prospects remain solid, with the domestic economy poised to recover as demand strengthens heading into the festive season. “The primary market pipeline remains robust, and India’s external sector is backed by strong macroeconomic fundamentals and high foreign exchange reserves,” the article said.