India’s private consumption, which dipped to $2.2 trillion in Q3-Q4 FY23, is expected to touch $2.4 trillion in Q4 FY24, according to Redseer Strategy Consultants.

The Indian macroeconomics are best positioned with a GDP of $6.5 trillion and a retail goods market size of $2 trillion, with the PFCE at $4 trillion. Indicators across emerging sectors, such as credit card spends, air travel, and sales of vehicles, show signs of recovery in Q1FY24.

According to Mrigank Gutgutia, Partner, Redseer Strategy Consultants, travel, financial services, recreation, and insurance, among others, are prosperity-driven categories and have experienced an acceleration. “India’s long-term consumption trends are gradually reflecting increased prosperity as consumer behaviour evolves towards higher categories,” he added.

Moreover, the country’s digital ecosystem is already at the gold standard, with over 350 million active digital payment users, more than 50 million digital-using merchants, and over 50 per cent digital ad share.

Long-term growth

As per the report, other categories that are expected to accelerate with long-term growth include education, personal vehicles, personal care, food, and clothing. Similarly, premiumisation, brand proliferation, and digitisation are the core consumption themes across sectors. In fact, India’s internet is poised to maintain momentum until the end of the decade at a 25 per cent CAGR.

While most of the product-oriented consumer internet sectors have faced recent growth headwinds, growth is likely to revive steadily with most services except travel having normalised growth expectations ahead.

Transacting user growth remains the prominent challenge for most categories, such as fashion, BPC, eGrocery, eTailing, mobility, and more. Although the total number of internet transactors is 350 million, the mature internet transactors who are frequent online buyers have plateaued around 40–45 million.

“While the user base at the top of the funnel is robust, high-value transactor growth has been plateauing. This is because the potential of users across smaller cities has yet to be fully unlocked,” said Gutgutia.

India is digitally mature, its tech stack is world-class, and the infrastructure is already in place to chart its unique journey this decade. Localization to cater to the heterogeneity of the population and building omnichannel experiences to incorporate the existing consumer habit of offline consumption are needed going forward, the report noted.