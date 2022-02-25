India’s recovery challenged by newer developments: FM

Economic recovery efforts of India and countries across the globe are being threatened by the Russia-Ukraine war, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday while expressing hope that peace would be restored soon to enable sustainable recovery. “India’s development is going to be challenged by the newer challenges emanating in the world. Peace is being threatened and post the Second World War, war of this significance, this impact on the globe is probably not felt,” she said at the valedictory session of the Asia Economic Dialogue 2022. She expressed hope that some kind of restoration of peace will happen at the earliest based on which recoveries can be sustainable. “No one country today can plan for its recovery, particularly in an age when value chains have already brought us closer to each other. But when the value chains are facing challenges and threats because of these disturbances, our recovery, not just for India but for countries everywhere will be severely hampered,” she further said. The economic recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic must be sustainable and continue without disruption for the welfare of the globe and the welfare of humanity, she stressed.

Three pillars

The Finance Minister also outlined three pillars that have been identified for the economy to recover from the pandemic and work on the blueprint for India at 100 over the next 25 years. These include investment for transition towards greener energy, investments for infrastructure building—soft human power as well as hard, asset creation and also greater investments in health and education, along with gender parity.

“The three pillars I would invest in and have also invested this time as well: is to make sure infrastructure is good, health and education is very good and digital adaptation is very good and also not forget the commitment to climate agenda. These are the three elements I will put my resources in for recovery path,” she said.

Role of States

She also highlighted the role of States and said these three pillars would have to be grounded in the States. “..the most important spirit will be the Centre and States working together,” she said. Sitharaman also highlighted the role of India’s pharma and vaccine making capacities in the pandemic and said India’s economic recovery will be tinted by such achievements. “Economic recovery is not just manufacturing but also investing in research and development,” she said, adding that manufacturing should not just be limited to tools but also drugs, chips, hydrogen and high chemistry materials.