India is reported to have employed close to a million people in the renewable energy sector in 2022, according to a joint report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the International Labour Organization (ILO).

With about 4.66 lakh jobs, hydropower was the largest renewables employer in the country, followed by solar PV, which had 282,000 people involved with on-grid and off-grid systems. Other renewables represented far smaller numbers. Overall, India had about 0.99 million jobs in the clean energy sector.

IRENA estimates that India had 201,400 jobs in grid-connected solar PV in 2022, up 47% from 2021. About 80,600 people work in off-grid solar space.

India was ranked Number 2 after China in number of employments by the solar photovoltaic power segment in 2022.

Globally, solar PV segment’s employment is estimated at 4.9 million in 2022, up from about 4.3 million in 2021. In renewables, this is the fastest-growing sector, accounting for more than one-third of the total renewable energy workforce. Women hold 40% of these jobs. China accounted for about 56% of PV employment or some 2.76 million jobs.

Though India was ranked 4th in the world in cumulative wind power generating capacity, the new capacity addition in 2022 was modest, with just 1.9 GW added, compared with the peak installation of 4.1 GW in 2017. Thus, the Indian wind sector had 40,000 jobs in 2022, of which O&M represented almost half.

In the wind power sector, global employment was at 1.4 million in 2022. China accounted for 49 per cent of the job generation during the year, followed by Germany, the US, the UK, Brazil, and India.

In the hydropower segment, there were 2.5 million jobs and China dominated with a 35% share in global employment. India’s share was at 19%.

“An estimated 41,200 jobs in plant operation – on average, some 1050 jobs per GW – could be created if the Indian government’s plan to expand solar PV manufacturing capacity succeeds. However, there has to be a skill-building strategy to address the lack of people with the know-how of installing, commissioning, and operating such plants, said the report.

Total employment in the global renewable energy segment rose to 13.7 million in 2022 from 7.3 million in 2012. Close to two-thirds of all jobs are in Asia, where China alone accounts for 41% of the global total jobs, followed by Brazil, India, and the members of the European Union.

Renewable energy investments have noticeably increased in volume in recent years. Further accelerating the pace implies that in the coming years and decades, millions of additional jobs will be created, it said.