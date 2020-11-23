India’s smartphone exports to cross $1.5 billion mark this year

India’s smartphone exports will cross the $1.5 billion mark in 2020 according to the India Mobile Phone Exports Market Scan report by techARC.

The report estimates that the total value of the smartphones exported out of India this year will be over $1.5 billion. This would be over 98 per cent of the total mobile phones exported out of India, the report said.

As per the report, 12.8 million mobile phones were exported from India in total between January to September 2020. Of this, 10.9 million phones were smartphones.

Despite major slowdown between April-June owing to Covid-19, smartphone exports were on track to recovery between the July-September quarter with 4.2 million units exported.

This was possible “due to the restoration of supply chain and logistics as well as the resumption of work in Indian factories,” as per the report.

Samsung topping the charts

Samsung topped the charts in terms of overall exports with the top ten smartphones exported out of India belonging to the brand. Samsung’s A51 is the most exported smartphone from India, as per the report.

Samsung exported 9.8 million units of smartphones followed by Xiaomi at 0.6 million and Lava at 0.2 million smartphones. The other smartphone exporters in top 5 are Vivo and OnePlus.

“Lava has emerged as the ‘torchbearer’ Indian brand which is not only the lone domestic brand exporting mobiles but also pecks in top 5 brands,” it added.

Overall, 21 brands are exporting mobiles from India while 17 brands are exporting smartphones.

Faisal Kawoosa, Founder & Chief Analyst, techARC said, “India has been exporting mobiles to destinations like UAE and neighbouring SAARC countries for quite some time. However, ‘Make in India’ initiative has made India a truly global exporter of mobile phones.”

“Today, India is exporting to 24 countries, some of which are further re-exporting, like UAE, to other markets making Indian made phones available to millions of users,” added Kawoosa.

The recently announced PLI scheme is likely to further strengthen India’s positioning in the global mobile market, as per Kawoosa.