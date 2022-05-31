India’s textiles, apparel exports rise 41% to $44.4 billion in 2021-22

India’s textile and apparel exports increased 41 per cent to $44.4 billion in 2021-22 compared to the previous fiscal, meeting the stiff annual target set by the government.

The US was the top export destination, accounting for more than a fourth of total exports of textiles and garments (27 per cent), followed by the EU (18 per cent), Bangladesh (12 per cent) and the UAE (6 per cent), according to an official release issued by the Textiles Ministry on Tuesday.

Exports of textiles and apparel in 2021-22 were 26 per cent higher than exports in 2019-20. This was the highest ever export for the sector.

Product categories

“In terms of product categories, exports of cotton textiles were $17.2 billion, with a 39 per cent share registering a growth of 54 per cent and 67 per cent during 2021-22 over FY20-21 and FY19-20, respectively,” the statement said.

The export of ready-made garments in 2021–22 was $16 billion with a 36 per cent share, registering a growth of 31 per cent over 2020–21 and 3 per cent over 2019–20.

Man-made textile exports were $6.3 billion, with a 14 per cent share, posting a growth of 51 per cent over 2020–21 and 18 per cent over 2019–20.

Handicraft exports

Handicraft exports, at $2.1 billion in 2021-22, accounted for 5 per cent of total textile exports and registered an increase of 22 per cent and 16 per cent over 2020–21 and 2019–20, respectively, the statement noted.