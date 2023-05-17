India’s ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWI) with a net worth over $30 million are estimated to rise 58.4 per cent in the next five years, from 12,069 in 2022 to 19,119 individuals in 2027, according to a report.

India’s billionaire population is expected to go up from 161 individuals in 2022 to 195 individuals in 2027. Knight Frank, in its recent report, stated that the Indian high-net-worth individual (HNI) population, with an asset value of $1 million and more, which was recorded at 797,714 persons, will also rise to 1.65 million — an impressive 107 per cent in a five-year period.

In 2022, the global population of UHNWIs declined by 3.8 per cent after a record climb of 9.3 per cent in 2021, as the wealth and investment portfolios of the ultra-wealthy were impacted by economic slowdowns, frequent rate hikes and rising geopolitical uncertainties.

Similarly, the trend was noted in India, too; the UHNWI population registered a decline of 7.5 per cent year-on-year in 2022 over 2021. For India, apart from the rise in interest rates, the appreciation of the US dollar also impacted the growth of wealth. However, the HNI population remained on a growth path, registering a y-o-y growth of 4.5 per cent in 2022 and India’s billionaire population rose 11 per cent y-o-y in 2022, compared to the previous year.

“India’s development activities in core and non-core sectors have helped accelerate economic growth in recent times. Aligned with that is India’s significant position as a global start-up hub, creating new wealth. The new opportunities emanating from sectors like global manufacturing in India, infrastructure development, and others will propel economic momentum and help the cause of wealth creation in the country, leading to a rise in the number of wealthy individuals in India,” said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

Regional Distribution of Wealth:

In 2022, the dominance of Asia in the creation of new wealth saw a slowdown, with the UHNWI population declining by 6.5 per cent y-o-y. However, three out of the top 10 highest growth spots were held by Asian markets like Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia, which recorded a rise of between 5 per cent and 7 per cent rise in the ultra-wealthy population. Further, this region is estimated to witness a growth of close to 40 per cent in its ultra-wealthy count in the next five years. By 2027, Asia will be home to 210,175 UHNIs, taking over Europe and standing only second to the Americas.

“The fall last year in the total number of UHNWIs globally was due in large part to the weak performing equities and bond markets. Taking the longer view, the global UHNW population grew by 44 per cent in the five years to 2022 and, although we forecast growth to slow to 28.5 per cent over the next five years, the recent dip will prove short-lived as we adapt to a new economic environment,” said Liam Bailey, global head of research at Knight Frank.

Knight Frank has published its latest issue of the The Wealth Report 2023.