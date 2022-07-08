Indonesian firm Bara Daya Energi is lowest bidder in both of CIL’s coal import tenders of 3 mt each

July 8 Indonesian firm Bara Daya Energi has emerged as the lowest bidder in both of Coal India’s import tenders for three million tonne coal each. The firm, which submitted its bid through a consortium with an Ahmedabad-based company GHV India, is believed to have outbid Adani Enterprises, the only other bidder for the two contracts, sources said.

Incidentally, Adani Enterprises had emerged the lowest bidder in CIL’s maiden import tender floated on behalf of power generating companies by quoting a little over ₹4,000 crore for import of 2.416 million tonne (mt) of coal.

In a bid to shore up coal stocks at the indigenous power plants, as directed by the government, Coal India had floated two international competitive bidding e-tenders of 3 million tonnes each, apart from the 2.416 mt for imports.

The two medium term tenders for 6mt have an option of increasing the bid quantity by 100 per cent to 12 mt, the company had said. The tenders are not indent-based but to keep coal on tap for immediate availability and use in future. It is an advance action by the company in fortifying future supplies and keeping a vendor ready.

For the 6 mt coal sought through competitive bids, nine destination ports have been identified for the discharge of coal with 3 mt each on the eastern and western coasts. The estimated value of the work is pegged at ₹3,850 crore for each tranche of 3 mt, CIL had said.

Bara Daya is believed to have quoted around ₹4,300 crore for the eastern coast tender and close to ₹4,400 crore for the western coast tender, sources said.