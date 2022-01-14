 `IndusFood 2022’ negotiated food & beverages deals worth $1 billion

Food and beverages expo `IndusFood 2022’ has negotiated business deals worth $ 1 billion during the three days of the show last week, with supermarket chains and hypermarkets from across the world including the US, Bangladesh, UAE, Nepal, Singapore, Egypt and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) participating as buyers in the three-day event last week.

The expo, organised by the Trade Promotion Council of India, saw the participation of over 350 Indian exporters of food & beverages, agricultural commodities, and processed value added products displaying their products, according to a release issued by the TPCI.

Nesto Hypermarket and Grand Hypermarket from the GCC, Gala, Jaleel Cash & Carry and Fortune Five Group from the UAE; National Food Company from Saudi Arabia; OIC from Canada; Dashmesh Trading from Singapore; Reshmi Food & Shrinath Trading from the USA; Lamar from Egypt; Masco Dairy from Bangladesh; and Suyash International from Nepal were among the prominent buyers, supermarkets and distributors visiting the show from more than fifty countries to source Indian origin products..

“During ‘IndusFood’, TPCI, together with India Exposition Mart Limited, ensured complete safe business activities by strict compliance of health and safety related SOPs issued by the Centre and local administration while organising B2B Expos.

IndusFood has tremendous scope for the Indian farmers and manufacturing sector in terms of introducing their products to the world, pointed out Bhagwanth Khuba, Minister of State in the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy while inaugurating the show last week.

“We are a 1.3 billion population and that is our strength. Whatever the world demands, we can cater to that”, Khuba added.