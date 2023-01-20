Industrial and warehousing demand went up 8 per cent YoY to 24.5 million sq ft across the top 5 cities in the country in 2022, with third-party logistics players (3PLs) gaining the top occupier position in warehousing space and contributing to about 44 percent of the total demand in the sector, according to Colliers.

During 2022, the average quarterly leasing remained at 6.1 million sq ft, down from 5.7 million square feet in 2021. According to the report, the growth in demand was led by 3PL players; e-commerce and retail companies are leasing industrial and warehouse space. Moreover, there has been a spurt in demand for spaces from engineering companies.

“The convenience of shopping and returns, improved UPI adoption, omnichannel retailing, etc., have led to e-commerce demand growth, thereby translating into demand for more warehousing capacities, especially to augment last-mile connectivity in Tier I and Tier II cities this year, “ said Shyam Arumugam, Managing Director, Industrial & Logistics Services, Colliers India.

Backed by high demand from 3PL, engineering, and electronics players, Delhi-NCR saw a 36 per cent share, while Pune had a 23 per cent share in total leasing, noted the report. During 2022, demand from engineering and electronics firms surged more than 2X (YoY), while their share in leasing rose from 13 per cent in 2021 to 28 per cent. About 70 per cent of leasing in engineering and electronics were large-sized deals (>1,00,000 sq ft) as they ramped up their operations across cities. “We expect engineering and electronics companies to continue to take up larger spaces in the next few quarters as fundamentals remain strong,” said Vimal Nadar, Senior Director, Research Colliers India.

Supply side

In 2022, there will be approximately 19 million sq ft of new supply, a 20 per cent decrease year over year. Developers went slower with new supply as the cost of construction remained volatile during the year. Consequently, this led to a drop in vacancy levels amid robust demand. Overall vacancy levels decreased by 2.4 percentage points during the year and stood at 9.4 per cent. With limited new supply and robust demand, rentals across the key micromarkets witnessed an increase in 2022.

“Supply is likely to remain under check, therefore rents are likely to firm up in the next few quarters. However, this would largely depend on how the economic and business environment pans out. Going ahead, there will be a greater focus on sustainability and the adoption of technology to bring in greater operational efficiency,” it added.