Industries in Pune see a substantive jump in economic activities

The seventh survey conducted by Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) found that the current level of production of surveyed companies has gone up from 55 per cent in September to 72 per cent in October while on an average, number of employees working has gone up from 68 per cent to 77 per cent.

The surveyed companies were also asked about when their production levels were expected to be the same as they were in January 2020. About 30 per cent of the companies said their production was already at pre-Covid levels. 11 per cent of the respondents said that they expect their production levels to go back to the pre-Covid levels in less than three months.

About 28 per cent of the respondents said they expect it to take between 3-6 months, 16 per cent said it would take between 6-9 months, 3 per cent said it would take beyond nine months and 11 per cent were uncertain.

“ We are very glad to see a substantive jump in economic activities, especially among the MSMEs. We need to cross the hump of the possibility of second wave uncertainty due to winter to benefit from the further reduced levels of uncertainty. We are on the right track but important to not forget about some sectors and employees who are disproportionately impacted by the pandemic eg. MSMEs unbanked by the formal sector,” said, Sudhir Mehta, President, MCCIA.