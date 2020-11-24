Industry has utilised Covid-19 period to improve performance, says Goyal

The second quarter results of major companies in India show that profitability for most of them has gone up indicating that the Indian industry has utilised the Covid-19 period to improve product-mix and focus on quality and productivity, Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

Interacting with the office bearers of various industry associations on Tuesday, the Minister said the Indian industry has shown resilience and confidence during the difficult times, which has helped the country fight the pandemic. “He said that the economy is showing strong signals of comeback, and even in the international arena, India’s reputation has gone by several notches and it is being seen as a trusted partner,” according to an official release.

Goyal proposed that the industry must focus on improving quality and productivity further and designate a few days next month, to do brainstorming on these aspects so that the country starts getting recognition as a high quality, efficient manufacturer, trader and service-provider. “The Minister said that this could be done sectorally or regionally, so that there is knowledge sharing among the stakeholders, and these two aspects are focussed on,” the statement said.