Domestic industry has knocked the doors of Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) expressing concern over the delay in disposal of cases by the Competition Commission of India (CCI). They have informed the government that the lack of quorum in the competition watchdog is seriously hampering the CCI in discharging their functions.

The lack of quorum — there are only two at the Commission now against the required three — is detrimental to the ease of doing business as it is adversely affecting mergers and acquisitions (M& As) running into thousands of crores, it was pointed out.

Apex industry bodies like FICCI have sought the intervention of Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s to resolve the impasse, sources close to the development said.

Meanwhile, industry has also urged the central government to explore the possibility of promulgation of an ordinance to temporarily suspend the quorum requirements for urgent matters such as approvals of M&As.

Under the Competition law, a minimum of three members comprising a Chairman and two other members are required to constitute the Commission.

M&As on hold

Post the erstwhile Chairperson demiting office on October 25 last year, after a four year period, the CCI does not have the requisite quorum to transact business. This has put several M&As on hold and also impacted the time-bound resolution process of several companies under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code as many such cases are referred to the CCI by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

One of the key mandates of CCI is to review combinations (M&As) and if this is not done within 210 days then the transaction is deemed approved.

The CCI comprises of a chairperson and not fewer than two and not more than six other members appointed by the central government.

Post October 25, 2022, the adjudicatory, investigating and quasi-judicial functions of the CCI have come to a standstill for nearly three months now.

Currently, the Commission only has two members. Of these two, one is officiating as Chairperson. CCI can now only undertake advocacy functions and the competition watchdog has put on hold all other activity.