Wholesale inflation tames to 0.58 per cent

Wholesale inflation fell to 0.58 per cent in November 2019, down from 4.47 per cent in November 2018. Sequentially, wholesale inflation reported an increase, rising from 0.16 per cent in October 2019, according to a statement by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The blow for consumers was softened by cheaper LPG and Crude Petroleum prices, but they had to shell out much more for expensive onion, potato, vegetables and cereals during November 2019.

An official statement said that the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) for all commodities for November 2019 rose by 0.10 per cent to 122.3 from 122.2 for October 2019.

“India’s November WPI has surged to 3-month high of 0.58 per cent from 0.16 per cent in October mainly on account of higher food prices. However, it remained below the market consensus of 0.74 per cent, this indicates that few sectors including manufacturing are still under stress. Overall, inflation is picking up in the economy, amid slow growth, this can be a sign of worry for the Reserve Bank of India at the February policy,” Rahul Gupta, Head of Research-Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services said.