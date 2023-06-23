Recent national accounts data and corporate results when read in conjunction clearly show that inflation is slowing down personal consumption expenditure, according to an article in RBI’s latest monthly bulletin.

This, in turn, is moderating corporate sales and holding back private investment in capacity creation, per the article State of the Economy put together by RBI officials.

The officials observed that bringing down inflation and stabilising inflation expectations will revive consumer spending, boost corporate revenues and profitability, which is the best incentive for private capex.

Price stability

In this regard, the article referred to Governor Shaktikanta Das’s statement: “The best contribution of monetary policy to the economy’s ability to realise its potential is by ensuring price stability.”

The officials said: “It is axiomatic that the path to high but sustainable, inclusive growth has to be paved by price stability. Once this is realised, the trade-offs and dilemmas confronting the conduct of monetary policy fade away.”

The authors assessed that the bright spots on the aggregate supply side are likely to be manufacturing and construction, alongside the sustained buoyancy in services that became evident through 2022-23.

“Manufacturing posted a pick-up in net profits in January-March for the first time, after three consecutive quarters of slowdown in profitability.

“This uptick is attributable primarily to easing of input costs, which augurs well for the manufacturing sector if it can expand revenues more vigorously in the tailwinds of the momentum of growth in the economy,” they said.

Construction sector

In the construction sector, the officials noted that there seems to be a sustained ebullience, fuelled by public spending on capital expenditure (capex), including by public sector undertakings, and surging launches and sale of residential housing units.

Services, which constitute more than 60 per cent of the gross value added in the economy, are likely to sustain their post-pandemic resurgence.

Travel platforms, airlines and hotel chains are reporting strong summer demand in spite of high air fares on both domestic and international routes, and hotel tariffs are already on par with pre-pandemic levels.

The authors underscored that in the e-commerce space, the open network for digital commerce (ONDC) may well turn out to be a gamechanger by creating a standardised digital commerce infrastructure for the entire ecosystem.

By easing access for consumers and small businesses, ONDC could substantially boost gross value added by the trade sector, accelerate overall economic growth and reap productivity gains.

Agriculture

Turning to agriculture, the southwest monsoon finally made landfall in Kerala on June 8, 2023. As per the latest assessment (June 21), it continues to advance into the southern and eastern regions of the country after a hiatus on account of the impact of cyclone Biparjoy.

Kharif sowing has begun on the back of a record rabi harvest and higher year-on-year mandi arrivals. Wheat procurement is 39.5 per cent higher than the full season procurement last year.

Revision in minimum support prices for 14 major kharif crops were announced on June 7, 2023 translating to an effective increase of 7.5 per cent in procurement prices.

“While this may translate to an increase of 10-12 basis points in consumer price inflation, some of which is already factored into the RBI’s quarterly inflation projection for 2023-24, the timely announcement may lead to a positive supply response that offsets some of the retail price increase that occurs on the seasonal hardening of food prices ahead of the monsoon,” the authors said.