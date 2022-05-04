Information utilities: Proposed changes to speed up insolvency admission, says IBBI chief Mital

Insolvency regulator IBBI expects the proposed changes to the Information Utility (IU) framework to reduce the information asymmetry for creditors at the filing stage, thereby, helping to speed up admission and aid in swifter verification of claims by insolvency professional.

The existing framework along with the proposed changes will further enable seamless information exchanges between stakeholders and modernise IU operations and functioning, Chairman, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), Ravi Mital, has said in the latest quarterly newsletter of IBBI.

IBBI had on April 8 floated a discussion paper that sought to enhance the effectiveness of IU and bring changes in the IU framework to address the issue of delays in admission of insolvency petitions. Public comments were accepted on this discussion paper till April 29 and it is expected the IBBI will soon bring changes to the IU framework to enhance its efficiency.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) had experimented with a unique dispensation that provided for IUs as a means to address the concern of information asymmetry.

Information asymmetry is the situation where one party in a transaction is better informed in comparison to the other party. Such situations tilt the balance of power in favour of the party having information at the expense of the other who goes for a financial contract without gauging the market pulse.

An IU is an information network that stores financial data of firms such as borrowings, default and security interests, among others. In India, National E-governance Services (NeSL) in mid-2017 became the first IU for bankruptcy cases under the IBC.

According to the IBC, the admission process should ordinarily be completed in 14 days from the date of filing application. However, delays in admission of applications for corporate insolvency and resolution process (CIRP) in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and delays in the admission of applications in NCLT have been cited as one of the main reasons for delay in the insolvency resolution process in the country.

The IBBI discussion paper on ‘enhancing effectiveness of information utility’ had among other things proposed to streamline the format of information of debt/default. The discussion paper had proposed to expand the list of documents evidencing the debt or default information in Form C to include “records of acknowledgement of debt by the debtor”. The documents to be uploaded as evidence for ‘debt’/or ‘default of debt’ have been specified by the IBBI in Form C. Documents which show acknowledgment of debt by the debtor will assist in faster admission of applications.