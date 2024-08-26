The Indo Gulf and Middle East Chamber of Commerce (INMECC) with an operational network across Indian states and Middle East has drawn up plans to acknowledge visionary entrepreneurs who have successfully shaped the business landscape of Kerala.

The programme titled ‘Salute Kerala’, will honour outstanding entrepreneurs in Kerala, which will be inspirational for upcoming ventures in the State. A top-notch judging committee will select the best entrepreneurs based on merit.

This initiative is to recognize and honour the stalwarts of Kerala’s entrepreneurship who have braved numerous challenges to contribute to the state’s economic growth, INMECC Chairman NM Sharafudeen said in a press release.

These outstanding entrepreneurs will be honoured at a ceremony in a function organising with participants from Middle East and India during the first week of October.

NM Shararafudeen, Chairman, Suresh Kumar Madhusoodanan, Secretary General launched the logo for the event.

INMECC officials said this initiative will inspire young job aspirants to consider entrepreneurship as a viable career path, and also spread the message that Kerala means business and investment supportive through the new industrial policy.

