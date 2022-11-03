The IT sector has expressed a higher intent to expand its workforce at 96 per cent, according to a report by TeamLease. The optimism in the overall service sector continues, as 73 per cent of employers are ardent to increase their resource pool in this quarter, it further said.

As the demand for services has increased post-pandemic, 79 per cent of large firms, 45 per cent of medium-sized firms and 57 per cent of small firms, have mustered a strong hiring intent. Organisations are largely hiring for IT, sales, and engineering roles, said the report.

According to the report, the key sectors expressing a higher intent to hire are Information Technology (96 per cent), Educational Services (95 per cent), E-commerce & Allied Start-ups (92 per cent), Telecommunications (90 per cent), Retail (79 per cent), Financial Services (78 per cent) and Logistics (75 per cent).

Mayur Taday, Chief Business Officer, TeamLease Services, said: “The resurgence in the services sector post-Covid has been strong. Companies have shown a lot of optimism to increase their workforce. The festive quarter has brought positive tidings, especially for freshers and entry-level talent.”

Close to 74 per cent of employers are enthusiastic to hire young talent, and 69 per cent to hire junior talent. For mid and senior-level talent, hiring intent stood at a moderate 48 per cent and 34 per cent respectively, he added.

From a location perspective; 95 per cent in Metro & Tier-1 cities followed by 75 per cent in Tier II lead in hiring intent. However, Tier III and rural geographies still stand low on hiring intent indicating the trickle-down effect of post-pandemic services job creation is yet to gain significant traction.

“The positive synergy across these sectors is primarily driven by the ongoing festive season (ecommerce, retail and logistics), roll out of 5G technology (telecom and IT), and the shift to digital learning (start-ups and educational services)”, added Ajoy Thomas, Vice President, and Business Head TeamLease Services.